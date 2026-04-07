‘Dhurandhar’ soundtrack and reels showing fake currency with doorstep delivery: Maharashtra Police arrest 2

The latest reels have songs from Dhurandhar–The Revenge—the movie mentions the issue of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN)—playing in the background. (Screengrab from video)

The Maharashtra cyber police have begun to crack down on an Instagram trend where accused post reels showing fake Indian currency at cheaper rates and provide their WhatsApp number to those interested in getting it delivered.

The cyber police registered two First Information Reports (FIRs) and got two others registered at local police units earlier this week, and arrested two people on Tuesday. The accused were identified as Rahul Anil Pawar and Yogita Bhosale.

The trend—popular in late 2024 and early 2025—is believed to be operating mainly from Maharashtra and is focused on the Dhule, Jalgaon, and Buldhana districts.

In March 2025, Karnataka Congress leader Priyank Kharge had flagged the issue on X, tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi with some of these reels, and questioned how the accused procured printing machines seen in the videos.