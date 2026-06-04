Maharashtra man arrested for selling child sexual abuse material

Cyber police initiated an inquiry after receiving information about a user on the mobile messaging app Telegram allegedly involved in trafficking CSEAM through digital platforms

By: Express News Service
2 min readMumbaiJun 4, 2026 07:06 PM IST
The accused, along with the FIR and the seized mobile phone, were handed over to the NRI Police Station in Navi Mumbai for further investigation and legal actionThe accused, along with the FIR and the seized mobile phone, were handed over to the NRI Police Station in Navi Mumbai for further investigation and legal action. (File Photo)
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Maharashtra Cyber police arrested an 18-year-old man for allegedly circulating child sexual exploitation and abuse material (CSEAM) through social media to his friends for money. Police seized the accused’s mobile phone and recovered several videos. The case was transferred to NRI police station in Navi Mumbai for further investigation.

The arrested accused was identified as Adiraj Bait, an HSC drop out who lived with his elder brother in Belapur area.

Cyber police initiated an inquiry after receiving information about a user on the mobile messaging app Telegram allegedly involved in trafficking CSEAM through digital platforms. They conducted an extensive digital analysis and gathered technical evidence including scrutinising a UPI ID which was allegedly linked to the accused. The suspect was traced and a case was registered against him under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and The Information Technology Act.

A cyber team detained Bait for questioning and seized his mobile phone for forensic examination. A digital forensic analysis revealed the accused had allegedly stored child sexual exploitative material on his mobile with the intention of selling and further circulating the content, said an officer of the cyber police station.

Considering the gravity of the offence and the evidence recovered during the investigation, Maharashtra Cyber Police registered a criminal case as a Zero FIR. The accused, along with the FIR and the seized mobile phone, were handed over to the NRI Police Station in Navi Mumbai for further investigation and legal action. Bait was produced in court on Thursday and remanded to police custody till June 8.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

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