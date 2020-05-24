Maharashtra cyber cell prevents suicide in Bengal

Special IG (cyber) Yashasvi Yadav said they were alerted about a suicide note being posted on Instagram Saturday and has assigned the cyber intelligence and analytic cell the task to track the woman. Special IG (cyber) Yashasvi Yadav said they were alerted about a suicide note being posted on Instagram Saturday and has assigned the cyber intelligence and analytic cell the task to track the woman.

Prompt action by the Maharashtra Cyber police and their counterpart in West Bengal saved the life of a woman who reportedly put up a “suicide note” on a social networking site.

The woman, in her late 20s, had Saturday put up a post on Instagram – a video- and photo-sharing networking service – stating that she was tired of the aspersions cast on her by the people she was living with. She also wrote that since “it felt that the lockdown will never be lifted”, she had decided to commit suicide, police said.

Special IG (cyber) Yashasvi Yadav said they were alerted about a suicide note being posted on Instagram Saturday and has assigned the cyber intelligence and analytic cell the task to track the woman. “On analysing the data, we found that the woman was a resident of Barrackpore in West Bengal,” Yadav said.

Within 20 minutes, Maharashtra Cyber police alerted the Barrackpore cyber unit and shared the details of the woman, including her mobile number and address. The cyber unit reached the residence of the girl within an hour and rescued her.

“Thankfully, the woman had not harmed herself. Currently, she is being counselled by a team of counsellors,” Yadav said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.