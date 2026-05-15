Maharashtra cuts VAT on aviation fuel to 7% for next 6 months

While the state government issued the notification on May 14, it came into effect on Friday. (File Photo)

In the wake of the West Asia crisis which is likely to spiral into a financial crisis for the aviation industry, the Maharashtra government announced reducing VAT on Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) from 18 per cent to 7 per cent till November 14, 2026. The state government issued the notification on May 14 which will be applicable from Friday.

“Due to the West Asia crisis, the Indian aviation industry is facing certain issues like air space closures, uncertain operations, spike in ATF prices. During these times, under the leadership of Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji, the government of India has given multiple respites to airlines in the form of Capping of ATF prices for domestic scheduled operators, reduction in Airport Charges, Emergency Credit Linkage scheme etc. One of the important expenditures in aviation industry is the VAT on ATF that is levied by state governments. Ministry of Civil