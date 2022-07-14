scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 14, 2022

Maharashtra cuts price of petrol, diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 3 per litre respectively

The decision to reduce Value Added Tax on diesel and petrol was announced by CM Eknath Shinde during the floor test held on July 4.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai |
July 14, 2022 1:33:31 pm
At present, petrol price in Mumbai stands at Rs 111.35 per litre, while diesel is at Rs 97.28. (File Photo)

The Maharashtra government on Thursday decided to reduce value added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 3 per litre respectively, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde informed.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, while welcoming the decision, tweeted: Great relief to Maharashtrian & Marathi Manus ! Happy to announce that new Government under CM Eknathrao Shinde has decided to reduce Petrol & Diesel prices by ₹5/litre & ₹3/litre respectively. This is our step towards the appeal made by Hon PM Narendra Modi ji for benefit to common citizens. State will carry burden of ₹6000 crore for this decision.”

This comes days after the CM had tweeted about similar plans. “A decision to reduce VAT on fuel will be taken soon to provide relief to the people,” he had said in a tweet in Marathi on Monday.

At present, petrol price in Mumbai stands at Rs 111.35 per litre, while diesel is at Rs 97.28. Excise duty on petrol was reduced by Rs 8 per litre while that on diesel was reduced by Rs 6 in the month of May by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. In India, the price of petrol and diesel varies from state to state depending on freight charges and local taxes (VAT). Additionally, the central government collects an excise tax on the two motor fuels.

