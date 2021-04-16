FAQs: What is allowed, what is not

Can domestic help, drivers, cooks come to work? Can they travel by local trains/ buses?

Each city has a different situation of infection. Local administration to take the call.

Is the general public allowed to use the local train?

Yes, but only for the valid reasons mentioned in the order.

What about outstation trains?

Since it is an essential service, it will continue and anyone can board.

Are wine and cigarette shops open?

No. Only shops in the essential category can remain open.

Are people allowed to walk/jog/cycle in the morning?

No.

Will courier services be available?

Only for essential services.

What about NGOs working to help animals as well as people?

They will not be able to continue working without the approval of the local administration.

Can the delivery of some essential items like food after 8 pm through restaurant or e-commerce continue?

The order does not prohibit essential services and home deliveries. Home delivery can be done after 8 pm if local administration allows. Local administration can maintain flexibility about timing.

Can people shift homes and use the services of movers and packers?

No, in general circumstances. The local administration will allow it in very exceptional circumstances.

What about roadside eatery vendors?

Parcel and home delivery are approved from 7 am to 8 pm.

Can plumbers, carpenters, electricians, pest control and other home appliance technicians come?

If it is not possible to avoid it, people who provide services for water and electricity can come and go. Similarly, pest control, house cleaning, home appliances repair should be very necessary and urgent in nature.

Will dental clinics remain functional?

Yes.

Will stationery and books shops be open?

No.

Will travel companies continue? What about travel, passport, visa services?

Travel agencies will not be able to operate from the shop but they can operate through the internet/online. We have recognized single window systems such as visa, passport service, all government SETU centres, as part of the government.

Can incidental activities required for performing essential services remain open?

The principle is ‘Essential for essential is essential’. But, if there is any confusion, the decision of the industry department will be final.

On what other issues can the local administrations issue new orders?

Local administrations may, in exceptional cases, allow certain services by including them in the essential category. If the local administration feels that the infection is spreading faster, then it can shut down some places which are spreading the infection faster. The local administrations can fix the timings for restaurants and bars and modify them considering the Covid situation. However, to issue any such orders, they need approval from the state government.

In Mumbai, the following are also exempted from restrictions:

All online home deliveries of food and essential supplies (e-commerce) through all online service providers like Zomato, Swiggy etc, are allowed 24 hours on all days of the week.

Movement of maids, drivers, cooks, house help, nurses and medical attendees providing services to senior citizens and ailing people at home is allowed between 7 am and 10 pm on all days.

Eye clinics and optician shops will be open between 7 am and 8 pm.

Liquor shops are allowed to do home delivery between 7 am and 8 pm. No counter sale or takeaway is allowed.