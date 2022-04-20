Maharashtra: Curfew continues in Achalpur; BJP leader among 28 in custody

Local BJP leader Abhay Matne, arrested over the communal violence that started in Maharashtra’s Amaravati district after he allegedly hoisted a saffron flag at Dhula Gate in Achalpur on April 17, was remanded in police custody on Wednesday even as curfew was extended for the third day.

The curfew in the twin cities of Achalpur and Paratwada in the district was lifted between 6am and 9.30am and will be relaxed again in the evening on Wednesday. Police said the curfew would continue as there could be more clashes. The situation has been peaceful since the clashes, they added.

“Matne and 27 others arrested so far are in police custody. Their custody will end on April 21 and 22. The decision of lifting the curfew or continuing it will be taken by the subdivisional magistrate,” said Madhavrao Garud, senior police inspector of the Achalpur police station. Matne, president of the BJP’s Achalpur city unit, was arrested on Tuesday night from Pune.

The curfew was imposed on April 17 evening after there was a clash between two communities. The communities pelted stones at each other and local police, injuring two personnel, according to the police.

“There were around 70 to 80 people from both communities. We rushed to the spot and dispersed the crowd. We have registered three FIRs—one against the group of men who hoisted the flag and other two against the two communities. So far 24 have been arrested,” said Garud.

The police uses tear gas to disperse the crowd.

“Three companies of the State Reserve Police Force, 100 police personnel from the nearby Akola district and 300 police personnel from Amravati are on the streets to ensure no untoward incident takes place,” said another official.