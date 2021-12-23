Maharashtra: Curbs on large Christmas celebrations

The advisory says that no large gatherings, processions, rallies, fireworks or other programmes. (Representational)

The Maharashtra government on Thursday issued guidelines restricting large Christmas celebrations. The guidelines mandate simple celebrations during Christmas following Covid-19 protocols and urge citizens to avoid crowding, both inside and outside religious venues.

The guidelines specify that churches can permit devotees only uptil 50 per cent of their capacity for the midnight mass on December 24-25 with facilities for sanitisation mandatory. Face masks have to be provided and physical distancing should be followed, the guidelines state.

They stipulate fewer choir singers with adequate distancing and separate mikes while no stalls and shops shall be allowed outside churches to ensure hygiene and cleanliness.

