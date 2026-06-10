Maharashtra to turn towards CSR funds to save its heritage

In an effort to ensure better upkeep of hundreds of forts, temples, caves and other protected monuments, the Maharashtra government is set to create an independent non-profit entity to raise and manage funds for heritage conservation. The proposed Section 8 company, to be named ‘Maha Varsa’, will be empowered to mobilise Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) contributions and private funding for the maintenance of more than 300 state-protected heritage structures a role the archaeology department currently cannot perform directly.

A Section 8 company is a not-for-profit organisation registered under the Companies Act, 2013, and is typically set up to promote charitable, educational, cultural or social causes. The move marks the first time Maharashtra has sought to create an independent fundraising vehicle specifically for heritage preservation.

Registered under the Companies Act as a not-for-profit entity, a Section 8 company can raise and deploy funds for charitable and cultural purposes while operating with greater flexibility than a government department. State officials say the new body will help address a long-standing gap in heritage management the lack of a dedicated funding mechanism for routine maintenance, conservation and visitor infrastructure at Maharashtra’s historic sites.

The state government’s move also comes at a time when the Maharashtra’s historic Gopalgad Fort is in the helm of a legal battle over its ownership, and status as a protected monument.

The proposed section 8 trust is set to be a trust that will be named as ‘Maha Varsa’ which translates to Maharashtra’s heritage. Prior to this the state government had formed section 8 companies for the purpose of investment promotion, and environmental planning.

“Being a government entity, our department doesn’t have the power to generate funds through private parties under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) schemes. Therefore, we will be forming this trust through which fundraising will be carried strictly for the purpose of heritage conservation and maintenance,” Tejas Garge director of the department of state archaeology and museums told The Indian Express.

According to the state government’s data, there are 386 heritage structures that are currently maintained and managed by the state archaeology department, with many of these structures being declared as protected institutions. Some of these structures include the Banganga Tank in Mumbai’s Walkeshwar, Mahim Fort, Sewri Fort, in western and central Mumbai, Vishalgad fort at Kolhapur, Deeksha Bhumi at Nagpur and Kandhar fort at Nanded.

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With time many of these forts have stayed in a dilapidated state due to lack of maintenance. In an RTI response to the Indian Express last year, the state archaeology government stated that no maintenance work was carried out in two of Mumbai’s prominent forts at Worli and Mahim between 2014 and 2025. Furthermore, the state government’s response also states that in 2019 the state Archaeology department had allotted Rs 84 lakhs for restoration and conservation of the Riwa Fort or Kala Qila in Dharavi, however, only basic work like cleaning the decks of the fort could be carried out and the proposed project had to be stalled midway.

“The government budget that is being allocated to us is mainly used for conservation work along with other forms of capital expenditure. However, there is an aspect of daily maintenance of these structures as well that includes solid waste management, regular maintenance and security. For this work you need an uninterrupted cash-flow and to serve that purpose ‘Maha Varsa’ is being formed,” Garge added.

Over the past few years, the government initiated multiple restoration and conservation drives for the upkeep of these structures however, not many of these activities give any result owing to the lack of funds and involvement of red-tapeism amongst multiple government departments.

According to the state officials the Maha Varsa will operate as a three tier entity which will comprise three operational boards. The first tier will comprise a board with the state cultural minister as the chairperson. This board will comprise art historians, architects, bureaucrats, and CSR donors. This board will be responsible for framing policies with regards to maintenance and as well and framing CSR budgets on priority.

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The second tier will be an executive committee where the state government’s cultural secretary will serve as the chairperson. This committee will be responsible for disbursement of the funds. Meanwhile, the third tier will be local level committees with the collectors from every district serving as chairperson. Garge said that Maha Varsa will also allow collectors to carry out upkeep of heritage structures and accept private funds for setting up light and sound shows there. Earlier, these powers would only stay with the state government.

The officials said that at present the process of induction of these boards has been completed and the process of registering the company is formally underway.

“Once operational the trust will dilute the existing modules of red-tapeism that causes a serious hindrance in maintenance of these heritage structures. Many forts and caves are located on forest lands or lands belonging to urban local bodies and fixing accountability becomes a tug of war. Therefore, this trust will be empowered to carry out conservation work independently and will also comprise members from all departments and planning bodies for smooth coordination and management,” an official said.