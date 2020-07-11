Maharashtra crosses 10,000 deaths, records highest spike with 8,139 new cases

A day after the state recorded its highest spike of fresh cases at 7,862, the Saturday count bypassed all previous records with 8,139 new cases. Maharashtra recorded 71,836 cases in only 11 days of July. (Representational) A day after the state recorded its highest spike of fresh cases at 7,862, the Saturday count bypassed all previous records with 8,139 new cases. Maharashtra recorded 71,836 cases in only 11 days of July. (Representational)

As Maharashtra completes 116 days after it recorded the first coronavirus death, the state crossed 10,000 deaths with an addition of 223 deaths on Saturday. The death toll now stands at 10,116.

It took the state 91 days to cross 5,000-mark on June 16 since it registered its first death on March 17. Only 25 days have passed and 5,000 more deaths have been added to the toll.

A day after the state recorded its highest spike of fresh cases at 7,862, the Saturday count bypassed all previous records with 8,139 new cases. Maharashtra recorded 71,836 cases in only 11 days of July.

The total number of positive cases in the state has now reached 2,46,600. Mumbai recorded 1,284 fresh cases, touching 91,745. The city, once a hotspot accounting for the largest share of Covid-19 cases in the state, is gradually reducing its share in the total count. In a month, its contribution has more than halved.

On Saturday, Mumbai accounted for 17 per cent (39) of 223 deaths in the state. Until a month ago, Mumbai accounted for 63 per cent of the daily toll. Similarly, for fresh cases, the city accounted for 15.7 per cent of the state’s count, while a month ago it accounted for 39.3 per cent of the daily addition of new cases. The toll in Mumbai reached 5,244.

On the day, 23 deaths took place in Pune city and nearby areas and 11 in Pimpri-Chinchwad. In the surrounding satellite towns of Mumbai, 13 deaths took place in Thane and Mira Bhayandar each, followed by 11 in Bhiwandi Nizampur, nine in Vasai-Virar, eight in Navi Mumbai, seven in Ulhasnagar, five in Kalyan Dombivli, and three each in Raigad and Palghar.

Nashik accounted for 13 deaths, followed by 17 in Jalgaon, nine in Aurangabad, eight in Jalna, seven in Solapur, four in Satara, and the remaining in six other districts. “What is worrying is the fast-rising caseload and deaths in rural areas. Solapur, Jalgaon, Aurangabad, Akola, and Nashik continue to be of concern. Hotspots are increasing in these pockets,” a state health official said.

Even though the trajectory of fresh cases has shown a steep upward climb, the death rate has dipped in the state in comparison to new cases.

In Mumbai, there are 732 containment zones and 6,751 sealed buildings. There are 9,814 high-risk contacts, and the city is taking 50 days to double its caseload. At least 69 per cent patients have recovered.

