Uddhav Thackeray’s top quotes: ‘A blow by the own is what would hurt the most’

With the Maha Vikas Aghadi government reeling under a major political crisis, Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray addressed a press conference

Here are all what the chief minister said:

◾ All the surveys declared me as one of the top five chief ministers in the country during the outbreak of Covid-19.

◾ Why did the CM not meet the people – was a question raised by some. I had undergone a surgery, so I could not meet people then. Even then, I conducted the first Cabient meeting from the hospital.

◾ The Shiv Sena and the Hindutva can never be separated. I may be the first person to talk about Hindutva in the Vidhan Sabha. Even then, some people are of the opinion that this is not Balsaheb’s Shiv Sena.

◾ As many as 63 Shiv Sena candidates were elected as MLAs in 2014. Now, we all know that some party members have gone incommunicado. I met them just last day. What is this democracy?

◾ Why do we have to go the extra mile to keep our people together? Should we track them even if they go to the washroom?

◾ I am determined to fight till the end. Congress and NCP were in the Opposition for many years before the MVA coalition. Right before we floated the coalition, NCP chief Sharad Pawar came up to me and entrusted with me the responsibility of holding MVA together. I replied with a smile since I had no experience. But, I stepped in and handled the situation well, without giving even a slight chance for anyone to think that giving me the role was a joke.

◾ What is happening now? I am saddened and shocked. If the NCP and Congress say they don’t want me, it is acceptable. But here, Kamal Nath and Pawar called me and extended support, while my own people are saying they don’t want me. What can I do? Now I wonder if at all they consider me as their own.

◾ I am ready to give up if there is an official statement by the defected persons. I want them to come face-to-face and speak their minds. I will shift from Varsha to Matoshree immediately in that case.

◾ A blow by the own is what would hurt the most. I will submit my resignation if they come in front of me and demand the same. This is not the greatest challenge I have faced. We will return and face many more. I am not a person who would run away from such challenges.

◾ I don’t mind if they want some other Shiv Sena leader to be the new CM. I will happily step down and continue working for the party. But, make the demands directly. I got this CM post unexpectedly and if my people ask me to, I will give up the position. In a democracy, the person with most number of supporters will be the most powerful. But, for me, I consider all equally. Hence, I consider it a failure even if one person leaves. My only request is to you all is to shower on me the same amount of love that you have always, the next we meet.