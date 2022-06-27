Maharashtra crisis: Uddhav Thackeray takes away portfolios of rebel ministers, reallocates them

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who is facing a rebellion within his party, Monday took away the portfolios of rebel ministers camping in Assam’s Guwahati and allocated them to other cabinet colleagues. Uddhav Thackeray said that the government has done this so that the people of the state do not suffer.

The ministries of Urban Development and Public Works Undertakings held by Eknath Shinde have been given to Industries Minister Subhash Desai. Desai’s term as an MLC will soon get over and he will have to resign as a minister.

Water Supply Minister Gulabrao Patil’s portfolio has been given to Transport Minister Anil Parab, who is facing a probe by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and has been repeatedly called for questioning by the central agency.

The ministries of agriculture and Sainik Welfare under Dada Bhuse, EGS and horticulture ministries held by Sandipan Bhumre, and higher and technical education ministries held by Uday Samant—all Shiv Sena leaders—will now be taken care of by CM’s son and environment minister Aaditya Thackeray.

Sanjay Bansode will now hold the Home ministry, which was under Minister of state Shamburaje Desai, finance and skill development ministries have been given to Congress’s Vishwajeet Kadam and excise to Satej Patil, also of the Congress party.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

MoS Rajendra Yadravkar’s (Independent) health portfolio has been given to Vishwajit Kadam, medical education and textiles to Prajakt Tanpure (NCP), rural development to Satej Patil, and cultural affairs to Aditi Tatkare (NCP).

Ministries of MoS Abdul Sattar of Shiv Sena have also been snatched. The revenue portfolio held by Sattar has been given to Prajakt Tanpure, rural development to Satej Patil and ports to Aditi Tatkare.

Thackeray has also reallocated the ministries under MoS Bachchu Kadu (Independent). School education from his portfolio has been handed to Aditi Tatkare, irrigation to Satej Patil, women and child welfare to Sanjay Bansode (NCP) and OBC to Datta Bharne (NCP).