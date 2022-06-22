Maharashtra: Another Sena MLA urges Uddhav to form govt with BJP

Shiv Sena Sawantwadi MLA Deepak Kesarkar Wednesday came out in support of cabinet minister Eknath Shinde’s demand to form the Maharashtra government in an alliance with the BJP. Kesarkar, however, added that he was still in party president Uddhav Thackeray’s camp.

The three-time MLA said there was discontent among Sena MLAs and the majority of party legislators want Thackeray to join hands with the BJP.

Earlier, too, Kesarkar had raised the same demand.

“I have been telling since the beginning that the Sena should have formed the government with the BJP. But that did not happen… Most of the MLAs are now demanding the same and are not happy in running the government with the NCP and the Congress… Sena MLAs were not getting development funds, the NCP, however, was distributing funds to even its losing candidates,” Kesarkar told indianexpress.com, claiming that Sena MLAs were being discriminated against.

When asked about his stand on the political crisis in Maharashtra, Kesarkar said everything would depend on Thackeray’s decision.