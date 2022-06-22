scorecardresearch
Maharashtra: Another Sena MLA urges Uddhav to form govt with BJP

The three-time MLA said there was discontent among Sena MLAs and the majority of party legislators want Thackeray to join hands with the BJP.

Written by Vallabh Ozarkar |
Updated: June 22, 2022 6:25:35 pm
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (PTI, file)

Shiv Sena Sawantwadi MLA Deepak Kesarkar Wednesday came out in support of cabinet minister Eknath Shinde’s demand to form the Maharashtra government in an alliance with the BJP. Kesarkar, however, added that he was still in party president Uddhav Thackeray’s camp.

The three-time MLA said there was discontent among Sena MLAs and the majority of party legislators want Thackeray to join hands with the BJP.

Also read |MVA crisis: Eknath Shinde is leader of Shiv Sena legislature party, say 34 MLAs

Earlier, too, Kesarkar had raised the same demand.

“I have been telling since the beginning that the Sena should have formed the government with the BJP. But that did not happen… Most of the MLAs are now demanding the same and are not happy in running the government with the NCP and the Congress… Sena MLAs were not getting development funds, the NCP, however, was distributing funds to even its losing candidates,” Kesarkar told indianexpress.com, claiming that Sena MLAs were being discriminated against.

More from Mumbai

When asked about his stand on the political crisis in Maharashtra, Kesarkar said everything would depend on Thackeray’s decision.

