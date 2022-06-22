Maharashtra crisis: Sena MLA Kailas Patil says he escaped while being taken to Gujarat

Kailas Patil, the Shiv Sena’s Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Osmanabad, has alleged that Maharashtra Minister Eknath Shinde’s men hoodwinked him and tried to take him to Gujarat in a car. But Patil caught their bluff midway to the neighbouring state and escaped.

“Patil on his return to Mumbai’s Matoshree, the residence of Shiv Sena chief late Bal Thackeray in Bandra (East), told the Sena workers that he was hoodwinked by Shinde and his group of MLAs and they were taking him to Gujarat with them on Monday night without informing him about anything,” a close associate of Patil told the Indian Express.

Patil has alleged after the Vidhan Parishad elections, he was asked to join Eknath Shinde for dinner. He went with Shinde’s men thinking they were taking him to the dinner, but as the car went 40 km ahead of Thane, Patil realised something amiss. He quickly asked the driver to stop the car saying he wanted to attend to nature’s call.

Patil got out of the car near the Gujarat-Maharashtra border and walked back towards Mumbai for a few kilometres in the night. He managed to get a lift from a man on a two-wheeler and later in a truck. He reached Mumbai early on Tuesday and informed Sena workers about his ordeal.

Patil contested on a Shiv Sena ticket for the MLA seat for the first time and won. Keeping his loyalty to the party during the crisis situation in mind, Patil has been given the post of district chief in the party.

Patil was among the 30 MLAs addressed by the party chief and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday amid the crisis. The political crisis in Maharashtra has been triggered by Shiv Sena Minister Eknath Shinde, who has claimed that 40 MLAs from Maharashtra are with him as they shifted base Assam’s Guwahati from Surat in Gujarat on Wednesday.