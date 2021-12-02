Maharashtra: Now, Covid victims’ kin can apply online for ex-gratia

AFTER A delay of nearly three months, the state government on Wednesday launched a website where the kin of Covid-19 deceased patients can apply for an ex-gratia of Rs 50,000.

In the first week of October, the Union government directed all the states to provide relief from their State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF). As per the directive of the Supreme Court, the states have to provide the compensation amount within 30 days of their application.

Now, following the directives, the state government launched a website—mahacovid19relief.in — where the kin can apply for the ex-gratia amount. The applicants can login with the help of their mobile numbers. Then they will have to fill up the details of the deceased patients along with their Aadhaar number. There is also an option to upload death certificates and hospital details.

“The centralised website is directly linked with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) data. So, with the Aadhaar card number, we will get all the details of the deceased person. This will help to maintain transparency and make the process faster,” said Aseem Gupta, Principal Secretary, relief and rehabilitation department.

The families without positive RT-PCR, RAT results and Covid death certificates would also get the ex gratia if the deceased died within 30 days of being clinically diagnosed with Covid-19 in a hospital.

The names of the approved applications will be made available on the website within seven days.

Maharashtra has recorded 1.4 lakh fatalities which would require a fund of Rs 700 crore to provide ex-gratia to these kin.

Last week, the Maharashtra Congress Legislature Party wrote to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, requesting him to provide Rs 1 lakh for families of Covid-19 victims as per the norms of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).