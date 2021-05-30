Maharashtra records 18,600 Covid cases, 402 deaths; Mumbai sees 1,066 infections

A BMC health worker does the screening of a child passenger for COVID-19 test, at a railway station in Mumbai, Thursday, May 27, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)(PTI05_27_2021_000068A)

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 18,600 new Covid cases and 402 deaths, taking the state’s case tally to 5,731,815 and toll to 94,844. Out of the cumulative number of cases, 271,801 are active. The state’s Covid fatality rate hence stood at 1.65%.

As many as 22,532 fresh recoveries have pushed the state’s total number of recovered patients to 5,362,370, taking the recovery rate to 93.55%.

A total of 19,98,976 people are at present recovering under home quarantine, while 12,981 are in institutional quarantine.

Of the 18,600 fresh Covid cases, Mumbai recorded 1,066 and accounted for 22 of the 402 fatalities reported by the state on Sunday.

With the addition of the new cases, Mumbai’s case burden shot up to 705,575 and the death toll to 855. Active cases in the financial capital stood at 27,322.

With 1,327 patients being discharged during the day, the count of recoveries in Mumbai so far went up to 661,226, the health bulletin said.

The doubling rate of Covid cases is now 414 days while the growth rate is at 0.16%.

On Saturday, Maharashtra reported 20,295 fresh cases and 31,964 recoveries.