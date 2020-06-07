Maharashtra: Covid toll nears 3,000 in state; Mumbai records 58 deaths, highest in a day

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, 39 patients, who succumbed to the virus Saturday, had comorbidities. (Representational) According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, 39 patients, who succumbed to the virus Saturday, had comorbidities. (Representational)

Fifty-eight people died, the highest in a single day so far, in Mumbai due to Covid-19 on Saturday, taking the toll in the country’s financial capital to 1,577. The city has reported more than 50 deaths on a day thrice before.

A total of 120 deaths were reported on the day across the state, pushing the toll to 2,969. Across Maharashtra 2,739 new cases were also reported, taking the total case count to 82,968.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, 39 patients, who succumbed to the virus Saturday, had comorbidities. Seven of the deceased were 40 years of age, while 21 were above 60. Twenty-nine people were aged between 40 and 60 years.

On Saturday, the city also reported 1,274 new Covid-19 cases. With a total of 47,354 positive patients, Mumbai accounts for the lion’s share of the state’s coronavirus burden. So far, 1,181 patients have recovered and discharged.

As per the data released by the state government, 30 deaths were reported from Thane district on

Saturday, 10 from Pune, and six deaths were reported from Navi Mumbai and Ulhasnagar each. Five people died in Nashik and Satara each, while two persons died in Malegaon, Solapur, Amravati, and Akola each.

A total of 2,234 patients were discharged Saturday taking the total number of patients to have recovered from the disease to 37,390 across the state. Currently, there are 42,600 active cases in the state with 3,603 active containment zones.

