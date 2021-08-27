Preparation for third wave: Maharashtra to appoint 1200 docs by Sept, 1.7 cr doses of vaccine expected, says Rajesh Tope

In preparation for an impending third wave, the Maharashtra government will appoint 1200 doctors by September 5, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said.

He added that the Centre has promised 1.7 crore doses of vaccines for the state, which is 50,000 more than the existing quota, and this will help tide over the shortfall.

Tope said the state will increase production of oxygen to 2000 metric tonnes per day from 1200-1300 metric tonnes. He said that 500 ambulances were given to primary health care centres and 500 more will be given by September 30. Hence by September end, every PHC in Maharashtra will have an ambulance.

Tope said that in Wave 1, 20 lakh persons were affected in Maharashtra and in the Wave 2, 40 lakh persons were affected. It is estimated that 60 lakh persons will be affected in Wave 3. In Wave 2, there were 6.5 lakh active cases and in Wave 3, it is estimated that there will be 13 lakh active cases.

Tope said he had a telephonic conversation with the health minister of Kerala, where 31000 new cases were recorded on a single day and authorities said that Onam was a big reason and the state had stepped up testing. Sources in the state cabinet said that fears were expressed that figures in Maharashtra can increase after Ganesh festival.

Tope said that results of the national sero survey showed that 55 per cent people in the state were affected and 42 per cent in Kerala were affected, while in MP it was highest at 89 per cent.

He said the cabinet has granted increase in renumeration to 71000 Asha workers by Rs 1500 and that of group coordinators by Rs 1700 per month.

Meanwhile, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Thursday reviewed the steps taken by the governments of Kerala and Maharashtra for checking the spread of COVID-19.

Bhalla suggested that the state governments explore the possibility of night curfew in areas of high positivity. The Centre also emphasized that along with vaccination, COVID-appropriate behavior must continue to be encouraged and events with potential of mass gatherings during the festive season must be avoided. The Centre also advised that testing be ramped up in areas where positivity rates are higher.

The meeting was attended by Dr. V K Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog; health department officers, key personnel from National Centre for Communicable Disease and Chief Secretaries and Directors General of Police of Kerala and Maharashtra.