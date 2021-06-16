Maharashtra reports 10,107 fresh Covid cases and 237 deaths; Mumbai’s daily count at 830

Vaccination drive underway at a centre in Thane on Wednesday. (Express photo by Deepak Joshi)

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 10,107 fresh Covid cases, 237 fatalities and 10,567 recoveries.

This took the total count of infections to 59,34,880 and the toll to 1,15,390. The state now has 1,36,661 active cases, while the total number of recoveries has so far reached 56,79,746.

Currently, 8,78,781 people are in home quarantine and 5,401 others are in institutional quarantine, the health department said.

Maharashtra’s case recovery rate now stands at 95.7 per cent while the case fatality rate is 1.94 per cent.

Maharashtra had on Tuesday reported 9,350 new cases, 15,176 recoveries and 388 deaths.

Among the fresh cases, 830 infections were from Mumbai. The city also reported 11 fatalities, which took the death toll to 15,227. This was the first time after a gap of 10 days that the city reported more than 800 fresh cases.

The fresh cases surged by 255, compared with the 575 cases recorded on Tuesday, while the number of new fatalities fell by three compared with the previous day.

On June 5, the financial capital had recorded 866 cases. The cases fell to 529 on June 14, the lowest since February 16.

Mumbai’s case recovery rate now stands at 95 per cent while the average growth rate of the cases between June 9 and June 15 was 0.9 per cent.

Mumbai now has 20 active containment zones in slums and chawls while the number of active sealed buildings is 86.

