Maharashtra reports 9,350 fresh Covid cases and 388 deaths; Mumbai’s daily count at 575

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 9,350 new Covid-19 cases, 15,176 recoveries, and 388 deaths. The positivity rate in the state has now reached 15.42 per cent.

The state has reported 59,24,773 cases so far, out of which 1,38,361 are active cases. It has also recorded 56,69,179 recoveries as of now, while the cumulative death toll has reached 1,14,154.

While the case fatality rate is at 1.93 per cent, the recovery rate stands at 95.69 per cent.

Currently, 9,04,462 people are under home quarantine and 5,621 are in institutional quarantine.

Out of the new cases, 575 fresh infections were reported from Mumbai on Tuesday. The city also recorded 14 deaths and 718 recoveries.

The city has been witnessing less than 1,000 daily cases for the last 16 days. The last time the number of daily cases went above 1,000 was on May 31.

Mumbai now has 15,390 active cases. The city’s death toll has reached 15,216 and it has recorded 6,84,825 recoveries till date.

On Monday, the metropolis had reported 529 cases and 19 deaths.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data showed that the average growth rate of cases between June 8 and June 14 had dipped to 0.9 per cent, while the time taken for the caseload to double was now 702 days. The city now has 19 containment zones and 86 sealed buildings.

Dharavi did not report any fresh Covid case for the second day in a row on Tuesday.

On Monday, for the first time since February 2, no new case was detected in the slum-dominated area during the second wave of the pandemic.

Dharavi’s Covid caseload remained unchanged at 6,861, of which 6,491 patients have already recovered and discharged from hospitals.

Meanwhile, with the death toll being revised recently, Pune now has the highest number of Covid fatalities among all districts in Maharashtra.

In fact, Pune has now overtaken Bengaluru to become the city with the second highest death toll in the country, after Delhi. On June 14, Pune’s Covid death toll stood at 15,464, and was set to rise even further since the data reconciliation exercise was still continuing.

(With PTI inputs)