Maharashtra records 10,442 new Covid cases, 483 deaths; Mumbai’s count 700

Beneficiaries wait to get the Covid-19 vaccine at ESIS Hospital vaccination centre during heavy rain, in Navi Mumbai. (PTI)

Maharashtra reported 10,442 new Covid-19 cases and 483 fatalities on Thursday, pushing the state’s cumulative infection count to 59,08,992 and the death toll to 1,11,104.

According to the latest health bulletin, the state has 1,55,588 active cases of the disease.

A total of 7,504 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, which pushed the recovery count to 56,39,271. The state’s recovery rate currently stands at 95.44% per cent and the fatality rate is 1.88% per cent.

Out of the new cases and deaths in the state, Mumbai accounted for 700 infections and 19 fatalities in the last 24 hours. The death toll in Mumbai has now reached 15,183. The doubling rate in the city now stands at 653 days while the growth rate between June 6 and June 12 has been recorded at 0.10%. Overall recovery rate is as high as 95% in the capital city of Maharashtra.

On Saturday, the state recorded 10,697 new Covid-19 cases, while adding 1,966 deaths to its tally.