Maharashtra records 9,974 fresh Covid infections, 143 deaths; Mumbai’s tally 746

Maharashtra Sunday recorded 9,974 fresh Covid-19 positive cases and 143 fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 60,36,821 and the toll to 1,21,286.

A total of 8,562 patients were discharged during the day, taking the count of recovered patients in Maharashtra to 57,90,113 so far, leaving the state with 1,22,252 active cases, the state bulletin said.

Out of the total number of fresh infections, Mumbai reported 746 cases and 13 deaths, raising the cumulative caseload to 7,20,356 and the number of the Covid-19 deceased to 15,396.

Nashik division reported 653 new cases, including 373 infections in Ahmednagar district and 161 in Nashik district, while Pune division reported 2,575 fresh cases, including 929 in Satara district and 587 in Pune district. Kolhapur division added 3,821 infections, including 1,192 in Kolhapur district and 992 in Sangli district.