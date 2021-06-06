Maharashtra’s Covid toll breaches 1-lakh mark; Mumbai records 794 of 12,557 new cases

As the Maharashtra government gears up for a five-level plan to relax the coronavirus-induced restrictions starting Monday, the state’s total number of Covid deaths exceeded 1 lakh on Sunday. With 233 new fatalities, the state’s toll reached 1,00,130 while the fatality rate stood at 1.72%.

The state’s single-day count of Covid cases dipped to 12,557 while the number of recoveries was recorded at 14,433. With this, the cumulative number of infections in the state rose to 58,31,781, of which 1,85,527 are still active. The recovery rate was recorded at 95.05%.

As many as 13,46,389 people are in home quarantine whereas 6,426 are under institutional quarantine.

Mumbai accounted for 794 of the total number of fresh cases recorded in Maharashtra , due to which the city’s infection count reached 7,10,643. As many as 20 deaths were recorded, taking its death toll to 14,971. As many as 833 people were discharged, taking the total number of patients recovered so far to 6,78,278.

The capital city of Maharashtra still has 16,070 active Covid cases. However, the doubling rate has come down to 527 days.

On Saturday. Maharashtra reported 13,659 new Covid cases, the lowest since March 10. It also recorded 300 deaths and 21,776 discharges.