Maharashtra ready with 4 lakh beds for 3rd wave; 3.84% occupied

Expecting two lakh active Covid-19 cases by the third week of January, the state public health department is gearing up to handle the anticipated rise in hospitalisation for the next two to three weeks. The data available with The Indian Express shows that nearly 4 lakh beds are available in Maharashtra. Among these, only 3.84 per cent are currently occupied.

With the advent of the Omicron variant, which is more transmissible than its predecessor Delta, the active Covid-19 cases have surged over 30 folds – from 32,225 cases on January 1 to 87,505 on January 5.

On Wednesday, the state recorded 26,538 cases but in the next two weeks, Maharashtra is expected to record further daily surge in cases. It is anticipated that the state might surpass last year’s 67,123 fresh cases – the highest single-day count recorded on April 17, 2021. This exponential surge will lead to an increase in hospitalisation, officials said.

To handle the exponential growth in active patients and provide them timely treatment to contain the fatality rate, the department has kept 3,62,569 beds ready. Of these, 13,923 are currently occupied.

Of the 98,227 oxygen beds, 2,560 (2.6%) are occupied. There are 29,010 beds in ICU, of which 562 (1.94%) are full.

On the 12,083 beds with ventilators, only 471 patients are undergoing treatment at 3.9% occupancy. Further, the state has extended its total isolation bed capacity to 2,23,249, of which 10,330 are occupied (4.6%).

The bed occupancy in Mumbai — the major contributor to Maharashtra’s tally — is much higher than the state’s avenge. As on January 5, of the 35,487 beds in Mumbai, 5,695 were occupied, which counts as 16 per cent occupancy.

“We have kept enough beds ready to handle the burden of patients. Despite such a rise in cases, as 90 per cent of the patients are asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic, the hospital beds are vacant,” said Dr Pradip Awate, the state surveillance officer.

In the last one month — between December 5, 2021 and January 5, 2022 — the state has registered 1,18,254 Covid-19 cases. Despite this, the demand for oxygen stands at 60 metric tonne (MT) per day for Covid-19 patients. For patients with other ailments, the daily requirement of oxygen is 190 MT.

Omicron has different characteristics as compared to Alpha or Delta variants and do not generally affect the lung. Nearly 60 per cent of the patients with Omicron are recovering within five to six days.

“International studies from South Africa or the United Kingdom indicate that the virus remains in the upper airways and doesn’t penetrate lung tissue or cause clotting disorders like its earlier variants – Delta or Alpha. Hence, Omicron is causing a lot of upper respiratory symptoms such as cold and flu but not major lung complications. Thus, we are observing a softened, mild version of the virus, which is highly contagious,” said Dr Hemlata Arora, senior consultant, infectious diseases, Nanavati Hospital.

During the second wave, due to lack of oxygen supply, many Covid-19 people had lost their lives. In April 2021, 24 patients on life support at Nashik’s Dr Zakir Hussain hospital, had died due to shortage of oxygen, following massive leakage of the gas from a tanker. However, Health Minister Rajesh Tope had later refuted that any death was caused due to oxygen shortage.

To avoid such incidents, along with beds, the state is also focusing on increasing oxygen capacity. “We have increased the daily oxygen production capacity to 1700 MT. It will be increased further to 2,000 MT per day,” said Additional Chief Secretary Dr Pradeep Vyas.

Earlier, when The Indian Express spoke with Tope, he had said that an imposition of a fresh lockdown in Maharashtra would be considered only if the daily demand for medical oxygen touches 800 MT.

Meanwhile, the seven-day positivity rate in Maharashtra stands at 11.0 per cent, which was 0.78 per cent on December 15, 2021. The data shared by the Union Health Ministry has shown that four districts in the state are recording more than 10 per cent positivity rate. Mumbai, Thane, Mumbai suburban and Pune have thus been classified as “emerging districts of concern”.