Maharashtra: Amid rising Covid cases, kids back in school after summer break

Amid rising Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, children across the state returned to schools on Wednesday, with great excitement and a bit of trepidation.

“I have asked my daughter to wear a face mask at all times and use sanitiser whenever possible. The school has assured us that it will take care of precautions but it is important that children also act responsibly,” said Madhuri Gadwe, after dropping her child off at Suvidya School in Borivali.

In Mumbai, in several schools, teachers greeted parents at the gates as they came to drop their wards. While in some schools, flowers were given to children, in others, activities were held to celebrate the students’ return to school after a long summer break.

“As we get back to school, let us continue to learn with fun but also take care to be safe. Here’s wishing all of you a great academic year ahead,” Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad tweeted on Wednesday.

Last week, the Maharashtra education department had issued guidelines asking schools to ensure that teaching and non-teaching staff were fully vaccinated, including the precaution dose, and to encourage vaccination among children above 12 years of age. There is no face mask mandate yet.

“The excitement among students was expected as this is full-fledged reopening of schools after two-years of school closure due to the pandemic. Even though schools opened earlier, there were several restrictions and many children whose parents had migrated were still away from the city. Now, all are back to school,” said Jitendra Mahajan, a teacher and house master at Hansraj Morarji Public School in Andheri.

While teachers are hoping that the excitement and morale continues to remain high, many expressed the fear that it would be difficult to ensure any form of social distancing on campus. “There are no pandemic-related restrictions this time. Earlier, the education minister had shared that there will be a new set of SOPs (standard operating procedures) issued for schools. But there is no announcement yet. Some parents were already worried on day one that school started amid the rising number of Covid cases,” a teacher said, requesting anonymity.

Though schools opened on Monday, classes were scheduled to start from Wednesday as per the guidelines issued by the school education department last week. Schools were asked to use the first two days of the week to complete preparation for welcoming children back.