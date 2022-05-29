scorecardresearch
Saturday, May 28, 2022
Savarkar still an inspiration for country: Uddhav Thackeray

Paying tributes to the Hindutva ideologue on his 139th birth anniversary, Uddhav Thackeray said that Savarkar was a multi-faceted personality.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
May 29, 2022 12:52:50 am
CHIEF MINISTER Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said that freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar’s “scientific thinking” and “staunch nationalism” continue to be an inspiration for the country.

Paying tributes to the Hindutva ideologue on his 139th birth anniversary Thackeray said that Savarkar was a multi-faceted personality.

“He was a litterateur, a powerful orator, a good organiser, who waged a war against the British rule. His scientific thinking and staunch nationalism are an inspiration,” the CM was quoted as saying in an official release. Thackeray also garlanded a portrait of Savarkar at ‘Varsha’, his official residence, the release added.

