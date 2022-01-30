Maharashtra: Marginal hike in Covid cases, TPR at 16.4%

A day after recording 24,948 Covid-19 cases, the daily caseload in Maharashtra slightly increased to 27,971 on Saturday. The day also witnessed 62 deaths due to Covid-19.

In all, 1,69,862 tests were conducted, among which 27,971 were detected with Covid-19 on Saturday. With this, the test positivity rate (TPR) – the number of positive cases detected when compared to the total tests conducted – stood at 16.4 per cent in Maharashtra. On Friday, the state had recorded 24,948 cases with a TPR of 16.53 per cent.

With the gradual drop in the number of cases, the seven-day positivity rate in the state has also dropped to 22.2 per cent – recorded between January 21 and 27. Now, Nagpur has the highest seven-day positivity rate at 45 per cent, followed by Gadchiroli (44.8 per cent) and Pune (40 per cent).

Also, active Covid-19 cases dropped to 2,44,344 on January 29, compared to a week before on January 23, when it was 2,93,305. In Mumbai, of the 38,965 tests conducted on Saturday, 1,411 tested positive with a TPR of 3.6 per cent. The city has 12,187 active Covid-19 cases.