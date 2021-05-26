Maharashtra records 24,752 new cases, 453 deaths; Mumbai’s daily case count at 1,362

Maharashtra recorded 24,752 new Covid cases on Wednesday, taking the state’s infection tally to 56,50,907, while 453 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 91,341.

Out of the 453 deaths, 323 occurred in the last 48 hours and 130 during the last week.

After a gap of a couple of weeks, the state witnessed more fresh infections than daily recoveries. As many as 23,065 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the tally of recoveries to 52,41,833, the health department said.

Maharashtra’s active cases have now reached 3,15,042.

Also Read | Bombay HC asks Centre, state to consider relief for hoteliers hit by Covid curbs

The state’s Covid recovery rate stood at 92.76 per cent, while the case fatality rate was 1.62 per cent, the department said.

As many as 2,83,394 people were tested for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the number of samples examined so far in the state to 3,38,24,959, it added.

Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 34 fresh fatalities due to Covid-19 on Wednesday, the lowest single-day death count after April 13, while the caseload crossed the 7-lakh mark with the addition of 1,362 new infections, the city civic body said.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)’s updated data, the tally of Covid cases rose to 7,01,266 with the addition of 1,362 cases in the last 24 hours, while the death toll jumped to 14,742 after 34 more patients succumbed to the infection.

On April 13, Mumbai had reported 26 fatalities.

#CoronavirusUpdates

26th May, 6:00pm Positive Pts. (24 hrs) – 1,362 Discharged Pts. (24 hrs) – 1,021

Total Recovered Pts. – 6,56,446

Overall Recovery Rate – 94% Total Active Pts. – 27,943 Doubling Rate – 348 Days

Growth Rate (19 May – 25 May) – 0.19%#NaToCorona — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) May 26, 2021

In the last 36 days, the city has added 1 lakh coronavirus cases to its tally. The financial capital had crossed the 6-lakh case mark on April 21, 2021.

Mumbai’s daily cases increased by 305, while the death toll dipped by 14 as compared to Tuesday, when the city had witnessed 1,057 new cases and 48 deaths.

Mumbai now has 27,943 active cases after the discharge of 1,021 recovered patients from hospitals in the past 24 hours, according to the BMC.

With a total of 6,56,446 coronavirus patients recuperating from the viral disease so far, the recovery rate has increased to 94 per cent, the civic body said.

Notably, Mumbai’s average growth rate of Covid cases has gone down below 0. 20 per cent.

According to the BMC data, the overall growth rate of cases between May 19 and May 25 was 0.19 per cent, while the case doubling rate was 348 days.

The civic body said at present Mumbai has 44 containment zones in slums and chawls (old row tenements), while the number of sealed buildings is 200.

(With inputs from PTI)