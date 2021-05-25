scorecardresearch
Tuesday, May 25, 2021
Maharashtra reports 24,136 new Covid cases and 601 deaths; Mumbai’s daily count at 1,057

Maharashtra now has 3,14,368 active cases while the death toll has reached 90,349. The recovery rate in the state now stands at 92.76%.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: May 25, 2021 9:34:41 pm
Mumbai now has a recovery rate of 94% and 27,649 active cases.

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 24,136 new Covid-19 cases and 601 deaths in the past 24 hours. A total of 36,176 patients were discharged at the same time.

The state now has 3,14,368 active cases while the death toll has reached 90,349. The recovery rate in the state now stands at 92.76%.

Currently, a total of 26,16,428 people are under home quarantine and 20,829 are in institutional quarantine.

Out of the new cases, 1,037 fresh infections and 1,427 recoveries were reported in Mumbai. The city now has a recovery rate of 94% and 27,649 active cases.

On Monday, Maharashtra had recorded 22,122 new Covid cases and 361 deaths. Out of the fresh cases, 1,057 infections were reported from Mumbai. The city also recorded 48 deaths on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has decided to stop home quarantining of Covid-19 patients in 18 districts where the positivity rate is high and all active patients in these areas would be admitted to COVID Care Centers, health minister Rajesh Tope said.

Of 36 districts in the state, Satara, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Osmanabad, Beed, Raigad, Pune, Hingoli, Akola, Amravati, Kolhapur, Thane, Sangli, Gadchiroli, Wardha, Nashik, Ahmednagar and Latur have above-average positivity rates, as per the health department data.

