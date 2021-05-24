Maharashtra reports 22,122 new Covid cases and 361 deaths; Mumbai’s daily count at 1,057

The recovery rate in the state has now risen to 92.51% and the case fatality rate in the state is now at 1.59%. (Express photo by Arul Horizon)

Maharashtra on Monday recorded 22,122 new Covid cases and 361 deaths. With this, the total number of active cases has reached 3,27,580 and the death toll has gone up to 89,212. The state has recorded 56.02 lakh cases till date.

A total of 42,320 patients were discharged in the day, taking the total number of recoveries up to 51,82,592. The recovery rate in the state has now risen to 92.51% and the case fatality rate in the state is now at 1.59%.

Currently, 27,29,301 people are under home quarantine and 24,932 people are in institutional quarantine.

Out of the fresh cases, 1,057 infections were reported from Mumbai. The city also recorded 48 deaths in the last 24 hours. Mumbai’s death toll has now reached 14,613.

Maharashtra had on Sunday reported 26,672 new Covid cases and 594 deaths. Of the over 26,000 fresh Covid cases, Mumbai accounted for 1,431 and recorded 49 of the nearly 600 fatalities reported by the state on Sunday.