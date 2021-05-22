Maharashtra reports 26,133 fresh cases, 682 deaths; 1,299 new infections in Mumbai

Vaccination drive underway at a centre in Thane (Express photo by Deepak Joshi)

Maharashtra reported 26,133 Covid cases, 682 deaths and 40,294 recoveries on Saturday. With this, the state has recorded 55,53,225 cases till date, out of which 3,52,247 are active.

The death toll has reached 87,300 and the state has reported 51,11,095 recoveries till date.

The recovery rate is at 92.04 per cent and the case fatality rate has now reached 1.57 cent.

Out of the fresh cases, 1,299 were from Mumbai, taking the total tally up to 6,96,379. The city’s death toll increased by 52 to touch 14,574 on Saturday.

A total of 1,827 people were discharged from hospitals in Mumbai, taking the recovery count in the metropolis to 6,51,216, which is 93 per cent of the caseload.

“A total of 60,48,686 coronavirus tests have been conducted so far, including 29,264 during the day. The time taken for the tally to double has reached 326 days. The city currently has 62 containment zones and 246 buildings are sealed,” a BMC official was quoted as saying by PTI.

Maharashtra had on Friday reported 29,644 new coronavirus cases and 555 fatalities. Out of the new cases on Friday, 1,416 infections and 54 deaths were recorded in Mumbai.

