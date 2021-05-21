Maharashtra reports 29,644 Covid cases and 555 deaths; Mumbai’s daily count at 1,416

May 21, 2021 9:17:34 pm
Maharashtra on Friday reported 29,644 new coronavirus cases and 555 fatalities that raised the tally of infections to over 55,27,092 and the toll to 86,618, the latest date from the state health department said.
While there are as many as 3,67,121 active cases in the state, the count of recoveries has reached 50,70,801. The state had reported 29,911 new Covid-19 cases and 738 fatalities on Thursday.
At present, the state’s positivity rate stands at 17.04 per cent while the case fatality ratio is at 1.57 per cent. There are 20,946 people in institutional quarantine and 27.9 lakh in-home quarantine now.
Out of the new cases, 1,416 Covid-19 infections were recorded in Mumbai. The city also reported 54 deaths pushing the toll in Mumbai 14,522.
While the recovery rate climbed to 6,49,389, or 93 per cent of the caseload, as 1,766 people were discharged from hospitals. The number of active cases in Mumbai city stands at 29,013, data shared by the BMC showed.
According to PTI, BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said the 1,416 cases detected on Friday were from 33,078 tests, some 4,000 more than the tests conducted on Thursday, which had revealed 1,425 cases.
