Maharashtra’s daily Covid count crosses 10,000 after a week

For the first time in a week, Maharashtra reported more than 10,000 fresh Covid-19 infections on Wednesday. The state recorded 10,066 new cases, which took its tally up to 59,97,587, and 163 more deaths.

On June 16, the state had reported 10,107 cases and, since then, the daily count has remained below 10,000. On Tuesday, the state had reported 8,470 new Covid-19 cases and 188 deaths.

While the state’s recovery rate is at 95.93 per cent, the case fatality rate stands at 1.99 per cent. As many as 11,032 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of recovered cases to 57,53,290 and leaving the state with 1,21,859 active cases. There are 5,92,108 people under home quarantine and 4,223 in institutional quarantine.

With 2,41,801 more tests in the last 24 hours, the cumulative figure of samples examined for coronavirus has reached 4,01,28,355.

Meanwhile, Mumbai on Wednesday reported 863 new infections, the highest single-day count since June 5, and 23 fresh fatalities.

With this, the city’s tally jumped to 7,23,324, while the death toll increased to 15,338, stated Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) updated data.

Mumbai has witnessed a sharp rise in new infections and fresh deaths as compared to Tuesday, when the city had registered 570 cases and 10 deaths. On June 5, the city had reported 866 fresh cases.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra COVID-19 task force member Dr Shashank Joshi on Wednesday said there is no sufficient data available to be alarmed about the Delta Plus variant of Covid. He also said people need to adhere to all prevention guidelines and wear masks, avoid crowds and get vaccinated.

