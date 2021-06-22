Maharashtra reports 8,470 new Covid cases and 188 deaths; Mumbai’s daily count at 570

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 8,470 new Covid cases and 188 more deaths.

As many as 9,043 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of recovered cases to 57,42,258. The state’s Covid tally has now gone up to 59,87,521 and the death toll has reached 1,18,795.

On Monday, Maharashtra had reported 6,270 new cases and 94 deaths.

There are now 1,23,340 active cases in the state, while the recovery rate is 95.9 per cent and the fatality rate is 1.98 per cent.

The health department has said that 2,16,861 people were tested for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours and added that so far, 3,98,86,554 tests have been conducted in the state.

Out of the new cases, 570 fresh infections were reported from Mumbai. The city also recorded 10 more deaths.

With 742 patients discharged from hospitals during the day, the total number of recovered patients rose to 6,90,417. So far 68,73,621 Covid tests have been conducted in the city, including 32,307 in the last 24 hours.

#CoronavirusUpdates

22nd June, 6:00pm Positive Pts. (24 hrs) – 570 Discharged Pts. (24 hrs) – 742 Total Recovered Pts. – 6,90,417

Overall Recovery Rate – 95% Total Active Pts. – 14,453 Doubling Rate – 722 Days

Growth Rate ( 15 June – 21 June) – 0.09%#NaToCorona — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) June 22, 2021

The rate of recovery in the city is 95 per cent, while the average growth rate of cases between June 15 and June 21 was 0.9 per cent.

On Monday, Mumbai had recorded 521 new cases and seven deaths.

(With inputs from PTI)