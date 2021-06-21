Maharashtra reports 6,270 new Covid cases, a 4-month low; Mumbai tally 521

Maharashtra on Monday reported 6,270 new coronavirus cases –– lowest since February 23 when the state recorded 6,218 cases. A total of 94 fatalities and 13,758 recoveries were also reported in the last 24 hours.

With the new additions, Maharashtra’s total caseload now stands at 59,79,051 and the toll at 1,18,313.

While there are as many as 1,24,398 active cases in the state, the recovery rate stands at 95.89 per cent and the fatality rate is at 1.98 per cent.

The health department bulletin said 1,54,835 people underwent Covid tests in the past 24 hours, adding that 3,96,69,693 tests have been conducted in the state so far.

The state had reported 9,361 new Covid-19 cases and 190 fatalities on Sunday.

Out of total cases and deaths recorded in the state today, Mumbai accounted for 521 infections and seven fatalities. According to the data shared by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), 685 patients have recovered and been discharged in past 24 hours, taking the overall recovery rate in the city to 95%.

The growth rate of infection in the country’s financial capital stands at 0.09% (between 14 June and 20 June) while the doubling rate is 720 days.