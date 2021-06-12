Maharashtra reports 10,697 new Covid cases and 360 deaths; Mumbai’s daily count at 733

The positivity rate is at 15.59% and the case fatality rate is at 1.84%. (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 10,697 new Covid cases, 360 deaths, and 14,910 recoveries.

The state has recorded 58,98,550 cases so far, out of which 1,55,474 are active cases. The death toll has now gone up to 1,08,333. The Covid positivity rate is at 15.59 per cent and the case fatality rate is at 1.84 per cent. The state’s recovery rate stands at 95.48 per cent.

With 2,23,049 new coronavirus tests during the day, the tally of tests done so far has reached 3,78,34,054.

COVID19 | Maharashtra reports 10,697 new cases, 360 deaths and 14,910 discharges today; Recovery rate in the State is 95.48% pic.twitter.com/XVtKUAe9s5 — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2021

At present, 9,63,227 people are under home quarantine and 5,807 are in institutional quarantine.

Out of 10,697 cases, Mumbai reported 733 cases in the last 24 hours. The city now has 15,798 active patients and the recovery rate is at 95 per cent.

#CoronavirusUpdates

12th June, 6:00pm Positive Pts. (24 hrs) – 733 Discharged Pts. (24 hrs) – 732

Total Recovered Pts. – 6,82,678

Overall Recovery Rate – 95% Total Active Pts. – 15,798 Doubling Rate – 633 Days

Growth Rate ( 5 June – 11 June) – 0.11%#NaToCorona — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) June 12, 2021

The larger Mumbai division reported 2,267 cases and 84 deaths. The total of cases in the region rose to 15,61,266 and the death toll has reached 30,236.

The Pune division reported 2,760 cases, including 790 in Satara district and 829 in Pune district.

Maharashtra had recorded 11,766 fresh cases on Friday, out of which 696 were from Mumbai.

(With updates from PTI)