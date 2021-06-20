Maharashtra reports 9,361 new Covid cases, 190 deaths; Mumbai’s daily count at 733

People wait after getting inoculated with a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, in Mumbai, Saturday, June 19, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

Maharashtra Sunday reported 9,361 new Covid-19 cases and 190 deaths, taking the tally to 59,72,781 and the toll to 1,17,961. As many as 9,101 patients recovered.

The total count of recoveries in Maharashtra now stands at 57,19,457, whereas the number of active cases stands at 1,32 241.

The case recovery rate in the state is 95.76 per cent while the fatality rate is 1.97 per cent, the state bulletin said.

Out of the new cases, 733 Covid-19 infections were recorded in Mumbai, the data shared by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) showed. The city also reported 19 deaths pushing the toll in Mumbai to 15,298.

The number of active cases in Mumbai city stands at 14,809. As many as 650 more patients have recuperated, taking the total number of recoveries to 6,88,990 and the recovery rate to 95%. The doubling rate of the infections in the city is at present 726 days while the growth rate between June 13 to June 19 has been 0,09%.

Mumbai division, including the city and its satellite towns, witnessed 2,643 new cases and 27 deaths, raising the tally to 15,75,866 and the toll to 31,268.