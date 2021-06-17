Maharashtra reports 9,830 Covid-19 cases, 236 deaths; Mumbai records 660 new infections

Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation started collecting blood samples from door to door as a part of sero survey for antibody testing. (Express photo by Rajesh Stephen)

Maharashtra on Thursday reported 9,830 fresh Covid-19 cases and 236 fatalities and also added 400 old deaths, taking its infection tally to 59,44,710 and the toll to 1,16,026, said the state health department.

Apart from the 236 new deaths, the state added 400 previously unreported fatalities to the toll as part of an ongoing reconciliation exercise, the department said.

Out of the 236 deaths, 167 occurred in the last 48 hours and 69 during the last week, it said.

With 5,890 people getting discharged from hospitals during the day, the count of recovered patients rose to 56,85,636, leaving the state with 1,39,960 active cases, the department said.

There are 8,50,663 patients in home quarantine, while 4,964 are in institutional quarantine, the department said.

The state’s Covid-19 recovery rate is 95.64 per cent, while the case fatality rate is 1.95 per cent, it said.

With 2,16,005 more tests, the state so far has carried out 3,88,57,644 Covid-19 tests, the department said.

Mumbai city reported 660 new infections and 20 fatalities, taking its tally to 7,17,832 and the toll to 15,247.

The wider Mumbai division, that comprises the city and its satellite towns, added 2,174 Covid-19 cases and 58 deaths. The division’s case tally increased to 15,69,464 and the death toll to 31,060. Out of the 58 deaths, 15 were reported from rural parts of Thane district and 14 from Palghar, the department said.

The Nashik division added 966 cases and 36 deaths, of which 11 fatalities were from rural parts of Ahmednagar district. The Pune division’s case tally went up by 2,417 cases and deaths by 53, of which 33 were from Satara alone, the department said.

The Kolhapur division’s Covid-19 caseload increased by 3,192 cases and the deaths by 65. Kolhapur district alone added 25 deaths to the division’s fatality count.

The Aurangabad division reported 169 cases and two deaths, while the Akola division registered 311 cases and four more deaths, the department said.

The Nagpur division added 216 cases and four deaths, it added.

Maharashtra’s coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 59,44,710, new cases 9,830, deaths 1,16,026, recoveries 56,85,636, active cases 1,39,960, total tests 3,88,57,644.