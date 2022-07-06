Maharashtra: Over 3,000 new Covid cases, 6 deaths in state

The test positivity rate dropped to 7.9 per cent with 8,276 tests conducted on Tuesday. (File)

A day after reporting 2,962 new Covid-19 cases, the state recorded 3,098 daily cases on Tuesday and six Covid-related fatalities. In the recent past, although the number of daily patients has plunged in Mumbai, the infection rate has risen in other districts, especially in Thane and Raigad.

On Tuesday, Mumbai registered 659 or 21 per cent of the state’s total cases. But the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Thane, Palghar, Raigad and Pune constituted nearly 50 per cent of the total cases. The test positivity rate dropped to 7.9 per cent with 8,276 tests conducted on Tuesday.