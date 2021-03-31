Maharashtra: Covid-19 testing rates revised, RT-PCR to now cost between Rs 500 and Rs 800

A health worker collects swab sample of visitors to test for Covid-19 at the Gateway of India in Mumbai on Friday. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

For the fourth time, the state government on Wednesday brought down rates for Covid-19 testing, with an RT-PCR test costing as low as Rs 500 to Rs 800, and an antibody test ranging between Rs 250 and Rs 550.

A committee led by Dr Sudhakar Shinde, CEO of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana, has revised test rates thrice since the Covid-19 outbreak. On Wednesday, the latest directive slashed prices further. Under the new rates, if a person visits a private laboratory for RT-PCR test, it will cost Rs 500, while it is Rs 800 for home collection. For samples collected at hospitals or driveaway kiosks, test will cost Rs 600. Previously, rates ranged between Rs 700 and Rs 980.

The antibody test will cost Rs 250 for ELISA if undertaken in the lab, and Rs 400 for home collection of swab. Antibody tests under CLIA method will range between Rs 350 and Rs 550.

A rapid antigen test will now cost Rs 150 if done in a laboratory and Rs 300 if a sample is collected from home. The rate of CBNAT and TRUNAt test for Covid-19 will cost Rs 1,200.