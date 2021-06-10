Maharashtra records 12,207 new Covid cases, 393 deaths; Mumbai’s daily count at 655

Beneficiaries wait to get Covid-19 vaccine at ESIS Hospital vaccination centre during heavy rain, in Navi Mumbai. (PTI)

Maharashtra reported 12,207 new Covid-19 cases and 393 fatalities on Thursday, pushing the state’s infection tally to 58,76,087 and the death toll to 1,03,748.

Thursday’s case count is slightly higher than what the state had been reporting over the last three days. The number of daily cases in the state had dipped to around 10,000 in the past few days.

Maharashtra reports 12,207 new #COVID19 cases, 11,449 discharges, and 393 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases 1,60,693

Case tally 58,76,087

Death toll 1,03,748

Total recovered cases 56,08,753 pic.twitter.com/HvdCnq6uYi — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2021

According to the latest health bulletin, the state has 1,60,693 active cases of the disease.

A total of 11,449 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, which pushed the recovery count to 56,08,753. The state’s recovery rate currently stands at 95.45 per cent and the fatality rate is 1.77 per cent.

On Wednesday, the state saw 10,989 new Covid-19 cases, 261 deaths, and 16,379 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

#CoronavirusUpdates

10th June, 6:00pm Positive Pts. (24 hrs) – 660 Discharged Pts. (24 hrs) – 768

Total Recovered Pts. – 6,81,288

Overall Recovery Rate – 95% Total Active Pts. – 15,811 Doubling Rate – 566 Days

Growth Rate ( 3June – 9 June) – 0.12%#NaToCorona — ???? Mumbai, ???? BMC (@mybmc) June 10, 2021

Out of the new cases, 655 infections were recorded in Mumbai. The city also reported 22 deaths in the last 24 hours. The death toll in Mumbai has now reached 15,055. On Wednesday, the city saw 788 infections 27 deaths and 511 recoveries.

The coronavirus figures in Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 58,76,087; death toll 1,03,748; recoveries 56,08,753; active cases 1,60,693; total tests 3,73,56,704; tests today 2,28,611.

(Inputs from PTI)