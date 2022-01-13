Maharashtra: Covid cases determined by self-testing kits go unreported, govt writes to commissioners

Concerned over the manner in which results of Covid-19 self-testing kits are going unreported in the state, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Pradeep Vyas on Wednesday wrote to all municipal commissioners, divisional commissioners, collectors and chief executive officers to ensure that all positive cases determined by such kits are reported to the authorities.

The matter was discussed in the state Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday.

Health department officers said that five lakh self-testing kits have been sold in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region in the last 10 days. While many have tested positive for Covid-19 in these tests, the same have not been reported to the state.

In his letter, Vyas wrote that as per the testing protocol approved by the Union government and the ICMR, rapid antigen tests play an important role.

“It is expected that all Covid-19 positive tests, either through rapid antigen test kits or home test kits, will be reported to the concerned authorities by the concerned laboratory/individual. But it seems that large number of positive cases… recorded through these kits… have not been reported to the authorities and such persons appear to be in home isolation,” he added.

Vyas asked officials to inform people that in their own interest, they should report positive cases determined by such home test kits and rapid antigen tests so that their health can be monitored.