Sunday, Dec 25, 2022

Maharashtra records 32 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours; highest active infections in Mumbai

Across Maharashtra, 20 Covid-19 patients recovered on Sunday, taking Maharashtra's recovery rate to 98.17 percent.

People walk past a girl wearing a face mask in a shopping district of Mumbai. (AP)

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 32 new Covid-19 cases and no new deaths, with Mumbai alone recording nine Covid-19 cases.

The new cases have taken the total caseload of the state to 81,36,511, while the total fatalities remain 1,48,415. There are now 148 active Covid-19 cases in the state, of which 50 active cases are in Mumbai.

Overall, 8,58,61,429 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the state so far, and the overall positivity rate is 9.48 percent. Positivity rate is the total number of Covid-19 cases as a percentage of the total tests done.

After Mumbai, Pune reported the second highest Covid-19 cases at seven. Meanwhile, Nagpur Municipal Corporation reported three new cases and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation reported two new Covid-19 cases.

In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Thane Municipal Corporation and Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) reported one Covid-19 case each.

The overall case fatality rate in the state is 1.8 percent.

First published on: 25-12-2022 at 08:07:05 pm
