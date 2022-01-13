19 lakh Covaxin vials in stock, Maharashtra fears of shortage in 2-3 days

Nearly a week after rolling out a drive for vaccinating children in the 15-18 age group, the Maharashtra government is facing a shortfall of Covaxin vials.

State Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday said that the government will take up the issue of shortage of Covaxin with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “We have a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi tomorrow (Thursday) where I will seek more vials of Covaxin,” he said.

On January 3, the state had received 10 lakh Covaxin doses from the Centre. “We have demanded 40 lakh doses from the Centre. We are expecting the next consignment in two to three days but the supply will be less than the demand,” said Dr Sachin Desai, the state immunization officer.

On January 3, the state had started the mass immunization programme for children. Since then, of the 60.63 lakh eligible children, it has vaccinated 22.97 lakh with the first dose of Covaxin at 650 centres. Simultaneously, the state is also administering Covaxin to beneficiaries who need to take second dose and booster shots. This has decreased the state’s stock of Covaxin vial from 50 lakh as on January 3 to 19 lakh on January 12.

“At present, we have 19 lakh Covaxin vials, which will last for three to four days. If the demand of vaccination increases further among children, we will even fall short of vials to meet the demand for these two days,” said Dr Desai.

Many districts like the Amravati, Palghar and Nandurbar have vials in stock till Friday.

Dr Ranmale, District Health Officer (DHO) of Amravati said the district has only 4,300 Covaxin doses as on Wednesday, which will last for one or two days.

Since the start of the vaccination drive last January, the district has received 7,20,090 doses of Covaxin.

As The Indian Express reported on Tuesday, shortage of vaccines is hindering the mass immunisation campaign in Palghar where vaccination camps are being organised only in schools for children. School dropouts as a result are missing out on getting vaccinated. Dr Dayanand Suryawanshi, DHO from Palghar, said, “We are facing a shortage of vials. If we get enough Covaxin shots, we would be able to expand the vaccination coverage for children at the village-level.”

“When the mass immunization programme started for healthcare workers, most government medical colleges had administered Covaxin…Now, with the start of the booster shots, we are scrambling for Covaxin,” said a senior health officer from Ahmednagar.