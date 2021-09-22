Maharashtra: Court rejects anticipatory bail plea of man ‘misusing’ diplomatic post for 4 years

A sessions court on Monday rejected the anticipatory bail application of a 31-year-old, who worked as an Honorary Consul of the Democratic Republic of Congo, alleging that he misused his position for four years even after he was terminated in 2017.

The pre-arrest bail plea was filed by Ammeet Agarwal, who was booked on charges of cheating by Azad Maidan police. Agarwal submitted to the court that he had not been informed about the termination and that he had rendered honorary services.

He claimed that his name continues to be on the online directory and he was invited by other consulates to attend various functions from time to time.

Police, through prosecutor Iqbal Solkar, submitted that the accused was informed about his appointment being withdrawn through the mail. He also said that an identity card issued to him by the protocol department of the state government valid till March 2021 was not returned by Agarwal despite his discontinuation as Honorary Consul on December 30, 2017.

It was argued that the accused attended various functions of state and central government-affiliated institutions.

Additional sessions judge Dr U J More rejected the anticipatory bail plea stating that there was no proof that Agarwal is a diplomat as an Honorary Consul presently.