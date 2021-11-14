Maharashtra: Court raps police, directs investigation into man’s death

Rapping the police for not investigating the death of a man despite a complaint from his wife, a magistrate’s court has directed that an FIR be registered and an investigation report be filed.

The additional metropolitan magistrate’s court in Andheri directed the MIDC police to register an FIR, complete the investigation and file a final report into the death of a man allegedly due to assault by his supervisor at work.

The man died earlier this year. In June, his wife approached the police with a complaint after she received the death certificate.

The complaint stated that her husband belonged to a Scheduled Tribe and was facing discrimination by the supervisor at work. She annexed the death certificate to show that there were multiple injuries due to assault. She named the contractor in the complaint.

The court said that despite the complaint, the police had not called for reports till date despite the lapse of six months, and instead she was made to run from pillar to post. It said that the incident took place within the jurisdiction of MIDC police station and while the victim’s wife approached another police station, it should have been transferred to the former and taken cognizance of.

“The ingredients of the offence cited by the complainant clearly speaks of a cognizable offence and a serious nature of offence like murder and it is deprecated that police have still not followed the law in that regard to address the redressal of a genuine-looking complaint,” additional chief metropolitan magistrate Amitabh Arunprakash Panchbhai said in his order. The court added that the complaint reveals prima facie information related to a serious offence which is necessary to be investigated.