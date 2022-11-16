Maharashtra court asks police to investigate NCP leader Nawab Malik’s remarks against Sameer Wankhede

The Washim court in Maharashtra on Tuesday directed the local police to investigate certain remarks allegedly made by incarcerated Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik against IRS officer Sameer Wankhede, the former director of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Mumbai. The court passed the order on a complaint filed by Sanjay Wankhede, Sameer’s cousin.

Sanjay in his complaint sought an investigation against former Maharashtra minister Malik for allegedly making false remarks about the caste of Sameer and his family. He sought a probe under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Additional Sessions Judge H M Deshpande, who heard the matter, said in his order, “Considering the allegations made in the complaint, an investigation as prayed by the complainant is necessary in the present matter.”

In his plea before the court, Sanjay said that he had first written to the Washim police seeking that a case be registered against Malik. He later even wrote to the Superintendent of Police, Washim, but no action was taken. Hence, he filed a private complaint with the sessions court seeking a probe against Malik, the plea said.

“Considering the allegations made in the complaint and documents filed on record, more particularly the caste certificate, it certainly discloses a cognisable offence which is necessary to be investigated by the police,” the court said in its order.

Malik has been behind bars since February this year in connection with a money-laundering case. He is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The NCP leader last year alleged that Sameer Wankhede was a Muslim and had submitted forged documents to obtain his caste certificate. The IRS officer then refuted the allegations and said Malik was targeting him as the NCB had arrested his son-in-law in a drug case.

Sameer, in the past, was involved in a controversy in connection with the probe in the Cordelia drug bust case where he had arrested Aryan Khan, the son of actor Shah Rukh Khan, who was later not named in the chargesheet. Recently, an NCB vigilance team sought action against Sameer for leading the probe in the Cordelia case.