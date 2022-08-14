Maharashtra couple killed over caste; 5 in custody

A 17-year-old boy, along with four others, has been taken into custody by police in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district for allegedly strangling his 20-year-old sister to death and shooting dead a 22-year-old man — from a different caste — who was in a relationship with her.

The police said that the four others are also related to the woman with one of them being a minor. They were opposed to the woman’s relationship with the deceased, Rakesh Sanjay Rajput.

The killings took place late Friday, after one of the accused spotted the woman with Rajput near their house.

A police officer said, “Around 8 pm, the relative spotted the couple together and took them home. All five accused assaulted Rajput at the house.”

“The five then made the couple sit in a car and took them to an isolated area on the border of Jalgaon. The 17-year-old brother shot Rajput,” the officer added.

“Rajput was shot on his head… The five ensured that the woman saw her lover die and then strangled her with a cloth.”

Soon after the incident, the 17-year-old boy surrendered.

“A team was sent to the spot and the bodies were recovered from a drain at Varad road. They were sent to the city civil hospital, where both were declared dead,” said the officer.

Advertisement

The police detained the other minor and the three accused on Saturday. “The two minors have been produced before the juvenile justice board, which has sent them to a children’s home. The three adults will be produced in court on Sunday,” said Sub-Divisional Police Officer Krushikesh Rawale.

When contacted, a relative of Rajput said, “The woman’s relatives had earlier threatened Rajput that they would kill him if he is seen with her.”

A policeman said: “Both the victims belonged to different castes. There was growing enmity between both families.”