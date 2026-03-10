Maharashtra Council Privilege Committee recommends 30-day jail for NCP-SP’s Suryakant More over remarks on chairman

The Legislative Council accepted a breach of Privilege Motion moved by Bharatiya Janata Party MLC Praveen Darekar in the Winter Session against Suryakant More.

The Privilege Committee of the Maharashtra Legislative Council on Tuesday submitted its report recommending 30 days of civil imprisonment for NCP (SP) leader Suryakant More from Ahmednagar district over objectionable remarks against Legislative Council Chairman Ram Shinde during a campaign rally in the recently concluded local body polls.

While the committee chairman and BJP MLC Prasad Lad presented the report, Shinde, who was in the chair, announced that the report had been submitted to the Council.

The Legislative Council accepted a breach of Privilege Motion moved by Bharatiya Janata Party MLC Praveen Darekar in the Winter Session against Suryakant More. The motion was filed following More’s ‘highly objectionable’ remarks concerning the Legislative Council chairperson and the state legislature.