Maharashtra Council Privilege Committee recommends 30-day jail for NCP-SP’s Suryakant More over remarks on chairman

NCP (SP) leader Suryakant More allegedly targeted Legislative Council Chairman Ram Shinde during an election rally for the Jamkhed Municipal Council in November last year.

Written by: Alok Deshpande
2 min readMumbaiUpdated: Mar 10, 2026 04:00 PM IST
The Privilege Committee of the Maharashtra Legislative Council on Tuesday submitted its report recommending 30 days of civil imprisonment for NCP (SP) leader Suryakant More from Ahmednagar district over objectionable remarks against Legislative Council Chairman Ram Shinde during a campaign rally in the recently concluded local body polls.

While the committee chairman and BJP MLC Prasad Lad presented the report, Shinde, who was in the chair, announced that the report had been submitted to the Council.

The Legislative Council accepted a breach of Privilege Motion moved by Bharatiya Janata Party MLC Praveen Darekar in the Winter Session against Suryakant More. The motion was filed following More’s ‘highly objectionable’ remarks concerning the Legislative Council chairperson and the state legislature.

Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe accepted the motion and directed the authorities to conduct an inquiry against the Nationalist Congress Party (SP) leader, and to register a criminal case against him.

More allegedly targeted Ram Shinde during an election rally for the Jamkhed Municipal Council in November last year.

Presenting the notice, Darekar cited More’s controversial statements from the November 23, 2025, rally in Jamkhed. “Nobody cares about the red-coloured badge… The Legislative Council chairman does not even have the powers of a Panchayat Samiti chairman. The Speaker’s job is limited to counting votes… The Legislative Council’s red colour is a symbol of drought.”

More is a close associate of NCP-SP’s local MLA Rohit Pawar.

