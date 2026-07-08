Maharashtra Council passes Bill to recognise women farmers, extend access to welfare schemes

The legislation also provides for setting up a Women Farmer Empowerment Council, a Women Farmer Empowerment Cell, a State Monitoring Committee, a database of women farmers and a Maharashtra State Fund for Women Farmers.

The Maharashtra Legislative Council on Tuesday unanimously passed the Maharashtra Women Farmers Empowerment Bill, paving the way for women engaged in farming and allied activities to be officially recognised as farmers and become eligible for government welfare schemes, subsidies, institutional credit and other benefits.

The Bill, which was passed by the Legislative Assembly last week, was tabled in the Council by Agriculture Minister Dattatraya Bharne.

The legislation seeks to address a long-standing gap where women working in agriculture are often not recognised as farmers because agricultural land is usually registered in the name of male family members. As a result, many women have been unable to access government schemes, crop-related benefits, institutional loans and other support available to farmers.