Maharashtra Council passes Bill to recognise women farmers, extend access to welfare schemes

The legislation also provides for setting up a Women Farmer Empowerment Council, a Women Farmer Empowerment Cell, a State Monitoring Committee, a database of women farmers and a Maharashtra State Fund for Women Farmers.
The Maharashtra Legislative Council on Tuesday unanimously passed the Maharashtra Women Farmers Empowerment Bill, paving the way for women engaged in farming and allied activities to be officially recognised as farmers and become eligible for government welfare schemes, subsidies, institutional credit and other benefits.
The Bill, which was passed by the Legislative Assembly last week, was tabled in the Council by Agriculture Minister Dattatraya Bharne.
The legislation seeks to address a long-standing gap where women working in agriculture are often not recognised as farmers because agricultural land is usually registered in the name of male family members. As a result, many women have been unable to access government schemes, crop-related benefits, institutional loans and other support available to farmers.
Speaking in the House, Bharne said, “They will get a Woman Farmer Certificate, which will help them access government schemes, financial assistance and other benefits,” he said. It also brings within its ambit women involved in activities such as animal husbandry, poultry, fisheries and collection of minor forest produce.
The legislation also provides for setting up a Women Farmer Empowerment Council, a Women Farmer Empowerment Cell, a State Monitoring Committee, a database of women farmers and a Maharashtra State Fund for Women Farmers.
The fund will be used for welfare programmes, financial assistance, training and other measures for women farmers. It will receive grants from the Centre and the state government, besides donations and other contributions.
Participating in the discussion, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Ambadas Danve supported the Bill, saying nearly 80 per cent of women are involved in agriculture, but only 13.96 per cent own agricultural land. He said around 48 per cent work on family farms while 33 per cent work as agricultural labourers.
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“This Bill will give recognition to women who have been working in agriculture for years without being recognised as farmers,” Danve said.
Shiv Sena MLC Neelam Gorhe also welcomed the legislation, saying it would benefit thousands of women who work on farms but do not own land in their names.
The Bill will come into force after receiving the Governor’s assent.
Vallabh Ozarkar is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized as an authoritative and deeply knowledgeable voice on the politics, governance, and infrastructure of Maharashtra. With more than nine years of experience in major news organizations, his reporting delivers high standards of Expertise and Trustworthiness.
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